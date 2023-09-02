CM Punk fired from AEW after altercation with Jack Perry

After reportedly getting into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry, and subsequently being suspended, CM Punk has now been fired by All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer.

Reportedly Punk and Perry, formerly known as Jungle Boy, got into before All In at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27. The beef allegedly stemmed from the so-called “Best in the World” objecting to Perry using real glass for a spot on Collision.

“The story was that when Jack Perry wanted to do this spot, CM Punk said, ‘We’re not using glass. We don’t use glass around here,’” Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez said. “And the story was something like, ‘CM Punk was afraid that Jack Perry was trying to do a spot where he would be cut up, so he wouldn’t have to go to work.’ So I heard that and was like, ‘Wait a second.’

Perry seemingly referenced the beef when he took on Hook during All In’s preshow. Jack, the son of 90210 actor Luke Perry, looked into the camera and uttered “It’s real glass, go cry me a river” while brawling near a car.



The two exchanged words once Perry returned backstage. What happened next is up in the air, but witnesses have agreed that things got physical. According to a “neutral source,” Punk shoved, punched, and choked Perry in front of AEW owner Tony Khan.

This is not the first time Punk has allegedly been involved in a backstage altercation while employed by AEW. Punk allegedly confronted Ryan Nemeth backstage recently, and was involved in a fracas with the Young Bucks and others after “Brawl Out.”