Coach: RB Jonathan Taylor expected back in camp this week

New Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen expects injured running back Jonathan Taylor to return to camp this week, although the extent of Taylor's recovery from an ankle injury was unclear

"He should be back this week. Do I know the exact date he'll be back? No, but he should be back," Taylor told the media on Sunday

Taylor, who wants a new contract or a trade as he heads into his final season under his current deal, has said he does not intend to take the field until he is fully healthy in hopes of preventing reinjury. He left training camp early last week to rehab elsewhere

An All-Pro in 2021, Taylor led the NFL in rushing that year with 1,811 yards. In his three NFL seasons, he has amassed 3,841 yards on the ground with 33 touchdowns, and 802 yards receiving with three scores

Taylor is currently on the team's physically unable to perform (PUP) list after offseason ankle surgery

The team has refused to negotiate a new contract with Taylor, and owner Jim Irsay has stated that the front office won't oblige his trade request

--Field Level Medi