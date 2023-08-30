Coco Gauff cruises into third round at U.S. Open

Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff made quick work of fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva, dispatching the Russian sensation in 76 minutes to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday in New York.

Gauff defeated Andreeva 6-3, 6-2 to extend her winning streak to seven. She improved to 13-1 since losing in the first round at Wimbledon. Gauff also defeated Andreeva in three sets in the third round of the French Open two months ago.

Gauff, 19, dominated Wednesday, winning 22 of 27 first-serve points against the 16-year-old.

"She's the type of player that if you give her something she is going to take advantage," Gauff said on court after the win. "Today I think I did well by making her play off her back foot."

Gauff will next play No. 32 Elise Mertens of Belgium, who rallied to defeat Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1 in two hours and 45 minutes.

Mertens saved two match points en route to the win.

Taylor Townsend upset No. 19 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 7-6 (1), 7-5 to advance.

Also, No. 15 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland dispatched World No. 198 Yuriko Lily Miyazaki of England 6-3 6-3.

In other action, Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova beat Rebeka Masarova of Spain 7-6 (0), 6-2. Masarova upset No. 8 Maria Sakkari in the first round.

Lauren Davis also advanced with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 win over Slovenian Kaja Juvan.

