Coco Gauff rallies to win, claim first major at U.S. Open

Coco Gauff rallied from a set down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka and claim her first grand slam title at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday.

Gauff defeated Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and six minutes. She has first major title at 19 years old.

Gauff also becomes the first American woman to win the U.S. Open since Sloane Stephens in 2017. She's the youngest American woman to win it since then-17-year-old Serena Williams in 1999.

Sabalenka, the 2023 Australian Open champ, lost despite recording more winners (25-13), more aces (4-2) and more first-serve winners (65 percent-62 percent). However, her undoing was 46 unforced errors while Gauff finishes with just 19.

Gauff converted 5 of 9 break-point opportunities.

Sabalenka made the semifinals of every grand slam in 2023, going 1-1 in the finals.

—Field Level Media