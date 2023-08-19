Tennis

Coco Gauff topples No. 1 Iga Swiatek in Cincy semifinals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 19, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) reacts to winning the match over Iga Swiatek (POL) during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Aug 19, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) reacts to winning the match over Iga Swiatek (POL) during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Image: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff knocked off top seed and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open semifinals on Saturday in Mason, Ohio.

Watch
Will Conor McGregor's next fight be the greatest comeback ever? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Will Sage Steele benefit from leaving ESPN? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 4:43PM
Whining or Wine-ing? James Harden vs Daryl Morey | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:15PM

Gauff, 19, advanced to her first WTA 1000 final and defeated Swiatek for the first time in eight meetings, winning in two hours and 50 minutes.

Advertisement

The seventh-seeded Gauff will face either No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in Sunday's final of the Cincinnati-area event.

Gauff had never previously won a set against Swiatek in their seven previous encounters, including a 6-4, 6-2 loss in their last match at the French Open quarterfinals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gauff overcame a 5-3 deficit in the opening set and raced to a 4-0 lead in the tiebreak thanks to three unforced errors by Swiatek.

Swiatek fought off three match points in the final game before Gauff closed out the victory.

Gauff is going for her fifth career WTA singles title and second this month (Washington, D.C.).

—Field Level Media