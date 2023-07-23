Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cody Bellinger stays red-hot, guides Cubs past Cardinals

By
Field Level Media
Jul 23, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) hits a one run sacrifice fly against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
Cody Bellinger continued his sizzling pace with a two-run homer and three RBIs, Jameson Taillon allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings and the Chicago Cubs won a third consecutive game over the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 to take the four-game set on Sunday

Perhaps the majors' hottest player in July, Bellinger opened the scoring in the first inning with his seventh homer of the month, then delivered a sacrifice fly during Chicago's five-run third. The former National League MVP is batting .426 with 22 RBIs in his last 25 games.

Taillon (4-6) gave up seven hits and one walk while striking out six, his only earned run coming on the first of Dylan Carlson's two RBI singles on the day with two outs in the sixth. Taillon has yielded just four runs over 19 1/3 innings in his past three starts.

Chicago moved to three games under .500 after winning for fifth time in six contests.

St. Louis' Jordan Montgomery (6-8) allowed seven runs (five earned) with six hits and two walks over six innings, striking out four. Nolan Arenado had three hits for the Cardinals, who opened this series with a 7-2 victory Thursday but are winless following a six-game winning streak

Montgomery appeared set to retire the Cubs in order in the bottom of the first, but he booted Ian Happ's grounder back to the mound. The torrid Bellinger then followed by depositing a sinker into the right-center field basket for his 14th home run

Bellinger ignited things during the Cubs' breakout third inning when his sacrifice fly with the bases loaded made it a 3-0 contest. Dansby Swanson (two hits) followed with an RBI single, then Yan Gomes plated two via a double into the left-field gap before coming home on Trey Mancini's double down the left-field line

St. Louis' Willson Contreras (hip) and Nolan Gorman (back) were not available Sunday. Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt received a scheduled day off

--Field Level Media