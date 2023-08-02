Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Cole Ragans shines as Royals blank Mets, win 5th straight

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 2, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) delivers a pitch during the first inning the New York Mets against at Kauffman Stadium.
Aug 2, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) delivers a pitch during the first inning the New York Mets against at Kauffman Stadium.
Image: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Cole Ragans tossed six scoreless innings in the longest start of his major league career for the Kansas City Royals, who continued their longest winning streak in over two years by blanking the visiting New York Mets 4-0 on Wednesday night

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Michael Massey laced a two-run double in the first for the Royals, who have the second-worst record in baseball but have won five straight -- their longest streak since winning six in a row from July 20-26, 2021

Advertisement

The Mets, who finished a trade deadline overhaul on Tuesday by trading Justin Verlander back to the Houston Astros, were shut out for the 10th time this season

Ragans (3-3), who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to the game, gave up seven hits and one walk while striking out a career-high eight in earning his first win with the Royals. He was acquired on June 30 as part of the trade that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers

Advertisement
Advertisement

Before Wednesday, Ragans hadn't thrown more than five innings in any of his 10 big-league starts

Ragans got a little help in preserving the shutout on his final pitch, which Jonathan Arauz hit for a single. But Mark Vientos, who had doubled with one out, was thrown out at the plate by right fielder Drew Waters

Angel Zerpa gave up one hit over two innings before the Mets loaded the bases in the ninth against Taylor Clarke, who issued two walks and gave up a hit in a non-save situation before getting Jeff McNeil on a game-ending groundout

Massey's RBI hit highlighted a first inning in which the Royals sent eight batters to the plate against Kodai Senga (7-6). Kansas City opened the second with three straight singles, the last of which was an RBI hit by Bobby Witt Jr

Advertisement

Waters homered in the eighth

Maikel Garcia had three hits for the Royals, while Witt had two singles and his 30th stolen base of the season. Kyle Isbel also had two hits

Advertisement

Leadoff hitter McNeil had three hits for the Mets, while No. 9 hitter Danny Mendick added two

Senga gave up three runs on a season-high 11 hits while walking two and striking out six over 5 2/3 innings

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi