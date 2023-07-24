Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
NCAA

'College GameDay' opens 37th season in Charlotte

By
Field Level Media
Lee Corso chooses Tennessee to defeat Alabama during ESPN's College GameDay show held outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The college football pregame show returned to Knoxville for the second time this season for No. 8 Tennessee's SEC rivalry game against No. 1 Alabama. Kns Espn Gameday Bp
Image: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN will kick off Week 1 of the 37th season of its "College GameDay" in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 2 in advance of the contest between South Carolina and North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Classic.

The ESPN crew will broadcast live from 9 a.m.-noon ET, stationed at Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte.

This will be the 30th season that "College GameDay" has broadcast from the road, and the battle for the Carolinas will represent its 440th remote show. It's the first-ever visit to a game between South Carolina and North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have not been the focus of the show since 2010, while the Gamecocks were featured in 2014

"College GameDay" is anchored by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee. Insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims also are part of the crew.

South Carolina finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 mark and ranked 23rd in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, buoyed by late-season wins over Clemson and Tennessee. North Carolina was 9-5.

--Field Level Media