'College GameDay' opens 37th season in Charlotte

ESPN will kick off Week 1 of the 37th season of its "College GameDay" in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 2 in advance of the contest between South Carolina and North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Classic.

The ESPN crew will broadcast live from 9 a.m.-noon ET, stationed at Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte.

Advertisement

This will be the 30th season that "College GameDay" has broadcast from the road, and the battle for the Carolinas will represent its 440th remote show. It's the first-ever visit to a game between South Carolina and North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have not been the focus of the show since 2010, while the Gamecocks were featured in 2014

Advertisement Advertisement

"College GameDay" is anchored by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee. Insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims also are part of the crew.

South Carolina finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 mark and ranked 23rd in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, buoyed by late-season wins over Clemson and Tennessee. North Carolina was 9-5.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media