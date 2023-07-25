Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Women's World Cup

Colombia blanks South Korea at Women's World Cup

Jul 21, 2023; Auckland, NZL; A 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup logo is seen outside a fan festival.
Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored first-half goals and Colombia earned a 2-0 win over South Korea in the Women's World Cup on Tuesday in Sydney.

The contest was the opener for both teams in Group H.

Usme put Colombia in front with a 30th-minute penalty kick, putting her left-footed shot inside the left post following a handball call.

Caicedo doubled the lead in the 39th minute. She took possession near the midfield line, drove at the defense on the left flank, then cut toward the middle of the field just outside the penalty area. Her 20-yard shot went off the hands of South Korean goalie Yoon Young-Guel and into the net.

Colombia wound up with a 17-5 shot advantage, including a 5-3 edge in shots on target.

Colombia (1-0-0, 3 points) will face off with Germany (1-0-0, 3 points) on Sunday in Sydney. South Korea (0-1-0, 0 points) next faces Morocco (0-1-0, 0 points) on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia.

--Field Level Media