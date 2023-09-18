Colorado 2-way standout Travis Hunter out 3 weeks

Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter is going to miss three weeks after a late hit knocked him out of Saturday's game and sent him to the hospital for evaluation.

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on Monday did not announce the exact injury Hunter suffered, but Fox Sports reported it's a lacerated liver.

Two of Colorado's next three games are at No. 10 Oregon and at home vs. No. 5 Southern California. The Buffaloes (3-0) are ranked No. 19.

Hunter took a massive shot to his midsection from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn with 4:53 left in the first quarter of Saturday's 43-35 win in two overtimes.

Hunter, who stars at both cornerback and wide receiver for Colorado, was running a go route down the left sideline when quarterback Shedeur Sanders' pass landed out of Hunter's reach. As Hunter let up with the ball falling to the ground, Blackburn delivered the hit.

Blackburn was flagged for a personal foul on the play. Pass interference was also called.

Hunter later returned to the contest. He had two receptions for 21 yards, losing a fumble on one of them that Colorado State's Ron Hardge III returned 45 yards for a touchdown. On defense, the cornerback made two tackles.

Hunter played more than 100 snaps in each of Colorado's first two games.

—Field Level Media