Colorado all-purpose star Travis Hunter taken to hospital

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) warms up prior to the game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field.
Image: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter exited Saturday's contest against Colorado State and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The school didn't immediately announce Hunter's ailment, but he took a massive shot to his midsection from Rams safety Henry Blackburn with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

Hunter, who stars at both cornerback and wide receiver for Colorado, was running a go route down the left sideline when quarterback Shedeur Sanders' pass landed out of Hunter's reach. As Hunter let up with the ball falling to the ground, that's when Blackburn delivered the hit.

Blackburn was flagged for a personal foul on the play.

Hunter later returned to the contest. He had two receptions for 21 yards, losing a fumble on one of them that Colorado State's Ron Hardge III returned 45 yards for a touchdown. On defense, the cornerback made two tackles.

Hunter played more than 100 snaps in each of Colorado's first two games.

The in-state rivalry game was emotional from the start, with players from both teams getting together and trash-talking at midfield well before kickoff. The emotions carried into the game, with the teams combining for 16 penalties for 179 yards in the first half.

Hunter entered Saturday' game with 14 catches for 192 yards on offense, and seven tackles, one interception and a pair of pass breakups on defense.

Colorado is currently the No. 18 team in the nation.

Field Level Media