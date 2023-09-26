Colorado safety Shilo Sanders went to ER after Oregon game

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, the son of coach Deion Sanders, had to be taken to the emergency room with an undisclosed injury after the Buffaloes' 42-6 loss to Oregon on Saturday.

In a video released on YouTube by his brother Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo Sanders was seen coming off the team plane and saying that he was "peeing blood."

Asked if he was all right, Shilo Sanders replied, "Nah, I made a tackle and I landed on my kidney or something bro, so I gotta go to the ER and get checked."

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders told reporters his son was improving. Colorado is preparing for another Pac-12 game against a ranked opponent this Saturday, this time No. 8 Southern California in Boulder, Colo.

"We went to the hospital right after we landed," Deion Sanders said. "He's doing much better. We're praying that he heals and he's playing this weekend. He's a valuable part of our secondary and our team defensively."

In four games this season, Shilo Sanders has 26 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception he returned for a touchdown against Colorado State.

