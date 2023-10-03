Colorado's Travis Hunter expected out at least 2 more weeks

Dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter probably won't play for Colorado until later this month as he continues to recover from a lacerated liver.

Hunter suffered the injury during the Buffaloes' 43-35 double-overtime win over Colorado State on Sept. 16. The wide receiver/defensive back took a tough late hit at the sideline from Rams safety Henry Blackburn and hasn't played since.

Advertisement

Coach Deion Sanders said Hunter wouldn't play this Saturday at Arizona State. The Buffaloes (3-2, 0-2 Pacific 12) will host Stanford on Oct. 13, then have a week off before meeting UCLA on Oct. 28.

"Travis is ... let's say two or three (weeks away)," Sanders said Tuesday. "That would be my dream and desire, for him to stay out until after the bye week."

Advertisement Advertisement

Hunter is in his first season at Colorado, transferring from Jacksonville State when Sanders took over as head coach in Boulder. Sanders said Hunter is itching to play but is doing some coaching in practice until then.

"Travis is doing well," Sanders said. "He was out in practice today coaching his butt off. He's one of the best coaches we have. And he's on — shoot, Cormani (McClain), he's on his butt. He's on his butt, day in and day out. I know Travis — he's going to want to (play)."

Advertisement

In the first three games of the season, Hunter caught 16 passes for 213 yards. He also has nine tackles, an interception and two passes defensed.

—Field Level Media