Colts appear unlikely to re-sign DE Yannick Ngakoue

The Indianapolis Colts appear unlikely to re-sign defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, based on recent remarks by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley

Ngakoue, 28, entered free agency last month after leading the Colts with 9.5 sacks in 15 starts last season

Bradley talked about the former Pro Bowl selection in the past tense at a press conference on Wednesday.

"We lost Yannick Ngakoue," Bradley said, per the Indianapolis Star. "He was a tremendous player for us. That's the NFL. There's some times you bring new guys in, and they have to step up, and every year's a new year with the team."

The Colts signed free agent defensive end Samson Ebukam last month and have 2021 first-rounder Kwity Paye and 2021 second-round pick Dayo Odeyingbo at the position

Ngakoue has 65 sacks, 135 quarterback hits, 21 forced fumbles and two interceptions in 110 career games (102 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2021) and Colts

