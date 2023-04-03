Colts arrange draft close-ups with top QBs

Top quarterback prospects C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday as general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen ratchet up their focus on top-ranked passers

Indianapolis is widely considered a prime candidate to select a quarterback after a carousel at the position since the retirement of Andrew Luck has caused distress and turnover with coaches.

Stroud and Young are from California and worked out recently in Huntington Beach with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts and Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, both attended Alabama.

The Colts have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft with expectations the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers will be spent on Stroud or Young. Carolina sent more than a dozen people to both pro days in the final week of March

Pro days are often scripted and rehearsed for weeks, limiting the risk and multiplying the comfort level for prospects.

The Houston Texans, who have the No. 2 pick, could also draft a quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 3 pick and are reportedly open to trading the selection.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said at the press conference to introduce Steichen in February that he liked "the Alabama quarterback." Irsay all but promised to select a quarterback, raising the eyebrows of Ballard and many others

The Colts are scheduled to host Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson this week

Ballard denied at the NFL Scouting Combine that Indianapolis was married to moving up via trade to select a quarterback despite moving on from Matt Ryan, who followed Carson Wentz. Philip Rivers, the starter in 2020, replaced Jacoby Brissett (2019) after Luck's retirement.

Stroud starred at Ohio State but the Colts sent only a modest representation to his pro day workout in Columbus last month

--Field Level Media