NFL

Colts owner issues tampering warning over Andrew Luck

By
Field Level Media
Andrew Luck makes an appearance on the field before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Alabama Crimson Tide Versus Georgia Bulldogs On Monday Jan 10 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis
Andrew Luck makes an appearance on the field before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Alabama Crimson Tide Versus Georgia Bulldogs On Monday Jan 10 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis
Image: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took to social media to issue a warning to other NFL teams -- hands off Andrew Luck

Irsay issued the tampering warning in the wake of a story published Saturday that the Washington Commanders in 2022 made attempts to gauge the quarterback's interest in returning to action.

"If any NFL Team, attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)... to play for their Franchise -- it would be a clear Violation of the League's Tampering Policy," Irsay posted to Twitter on Sunday night.

Luck, 33, shockingly retired ahead of the 2019 season with three years remaining on his contract. He was 29 at the time. The Colts still own his rights should he return to the NFL, something he has insisted he would never do

Luck was born in Washington, D.C.

--Field Level Media