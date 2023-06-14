The Indianapolis Colts placed rookie safety and 2023 fifth-round pick Daniel Scott on the injured list Wednesday

Scott, 24, tore his ACL on the final play of organized team activities last week, ESPN reported, and he will miss the 2023 season.

The Colts selected Scott out of Cal, where he played for five seasons

Scott was expected to contribute on specials teams and provide depth in the safety room.

