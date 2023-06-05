The NFL is investigating an unnamed player for the Indianapolis Colts due to his betting activity, the team confirmed Monday

"We are aware of the NFL's investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time," the Colts said in a statement to multiple outlets

SportsHandle.com reported that a Colts player was the subject of an investigation for placing "hundreds" of bets, a "considerable" number coming from inside the team's practice facility. The player placed some bets on his own team, according to the report

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, then of the Atlanta Falcons, was suspended for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games while he was away from the team. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last fall and reinstated by the league last March.

In April, the NFL suspended five more players for violating its gambling policy. Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were handed indefinite bans for betting on NFL games, while Detroit receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were given six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL events from inside an NFL facility.

Detroit has since released Cephus, Moore and Berryhill.

