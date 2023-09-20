Colts QB Anthony Richardson in concussion protocol, not practicing

Quarterback Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol and unavailable to practice as the Indianapolis Colts prep for a Week 3 trip to Baltimore.

Gardner Minshew relieved Richardson on Sunday and guided the Colts to a 31-20 win, completing 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown toss to tight end Kylen Granson.

Coach Shane Steichen said Richardson is "in a good spot," but plans to keep their communication private. Steichen said it's possible the rookie can progress enough to be ready to play the Ravens on Sunday.

Starting center Ryan Kelly also missed Wednesday's practice and is in concussion protocol.

Richardson was forced out of the game for the second time in two career games when he absorbed a hard hit. The Colts led the Texans 14-0 behind two Richardson TD runs when he left to be evaluated for a concussion. In Week 1, he was assisted to the sideline in the final minute of the game after trying to run the ball in for a score against the Jaguars.

Steichen shut down inquires about running back Jonathan Taylor, who is on the physically unable to perform list and hasn't been with the team on gameday. Steichen said he wasn't going to answer additional questions about Taylor, including whether he would be on the sideline with his teammates in Baltimore.

Richardson, 21, is 30-of-47 passing for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also has 13 carries for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

—Field Level Media