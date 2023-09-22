Colts QB Gardner Minshew in line to start vs. Ravens

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew is in line to start this weekend after rookie Anthony Richardson sat out practice for the third consecutive day on Friday due to a concussion.

Minshew likely will be under center for the Colts (1-1) on Sunday against the host Baltimore Ravens (2-0).

Also on Friday, three-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly did not participate in practice.

Minshew, 27, relieved Richardson in Indianapolis' 31-20 victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday and completed 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards. He also tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Kylen Granson.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, was forced out of last Sunday's contest for the second time in two career games when he absorbed a hard hit.

The Colts led the Texans 14-0 behind two Richardson TD runs when he left to be evaluated for a concussion. He was assisted to the sideline in the final minute of the game after trying to run the ball in for a score in a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10.

Richardson, 21, is 30-of-47 passing for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also has 13 carries for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

—Field Level Media