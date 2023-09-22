NFL

Colts QB Gardner Minshew in line to start vs. Ravens

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) speaks with media Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, after fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson was named the starter.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) speaks with media Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, after fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson was named the starter.
Image: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew is in line to start this weekend after rookie Anthony Richardson sat out practice for the third consecutive day on Friday due to a concussion.

Watch
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Will LeBron's Team USA win gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics? | Agree to Disagree
September 12, 2023

Minshew likely will be under center for the Colts (1-1) on Sunday against the host Baltimore Ravens (2-0).

Advertisement

Also on Friday, three-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly did not participate in practice.

Minshew, 27, relieved Richardson in Indianapolis' 31-20 victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday and completed 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards. He also tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Kylen Granson.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Richardson, the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, was forced out of last Sunday's contest for the second time in two career games when he absorbed a hard hit.

The Colts led the Texans 14-0 behind two Richardson TD runs when he left to be evaluated for a concussion. He was assisted to the sideline in the final minute of the game after trying to run the ball in for a score in a 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10.

Richardson, 21, is 30-of-47 passing for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also has 13 carries for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

—Field Level Media