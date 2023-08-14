Colts RB Jonathan Taylor back at camp, still on PUP list

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to training camp after what head coach Shane Steichen said was an absence related to injury rehab.

Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury, but also demanded a trade after a meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay in which he was informed a long-term contract offer would not be extended until the end of the 2023 season.

According to multiple reports, Taylor's trade demand still stands.

Taylor, 24, said he does not intend to take the field until he is fully healthy in hopes of preventing reinjury. He left training camp early last week to rehab elsewhere.

An All-Pro in 2021, Taylor led the NFL in rushing that year with 1,811 yards. In his three NFL seasons, he has amassed 3,841 yards on the ground with 33 touchdowns, and 802 yards receiving with three scores.

—Field Level Media