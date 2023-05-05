Colts release veteran QB Nick Foles

The Indianapolis Colts, after selecting Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick of last week's NFL draft, released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Friday

Foles, 34, signed a two-year contract with the Colts as a free agent on May 23, 2022. He appeared in three games -- starting two -- and was 25-of-42 for 224 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions

Indianapolis (4-12-1) struggled with the quarterback position last season, between Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Foles, who was injured in Week 18.

The current roster has veterans Ehlinger and Gardner Minshew, with the Colts grabbing Richardson out of Florida as the heir apparent to the position

Foles has played since 2012 for the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-14, 2017-18), St. Louis Rams (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2016), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Chicago Bears (2020-21) and Colts (2022)

He was a Pro Bowl selection in his first stint in Philadelphia (2013) and the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player during his second stint (2017).

Foles has started 58 of 71 career games, completing 1,302 of 2,087 passes for 14,227 yards, 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

