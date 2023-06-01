The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran outside linebacker Genard Avery on Thursday, and in a corresponding move released running back Darius Hagans

Avery played nine games (no starts) for the Buccaneers last season, recording one sack and five tackles in those games.

Avery was a fifth-round pick by the Browns in 2018 and recorded 4.5 sacks in his rookie year. He was traded to the Eagles during his second season after reportedly falling out of favor with the new coaching staff.

He played in Philadelphia for three seasons, recording three sacks across 35 games (12 starts).

The Colts had to release Hagans to make room for signing Avery. Hagans signed with the Colts in May as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia St

