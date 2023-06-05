The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Monday

Terms were not released by the team.

The former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens (2015) joins his eighth team overall in his seven seasons in the league. He has played in 80 career games (25 starts) with the Ravens, Browns, Jets and Buccaneers.

Perriman, 29, played in 11 games (three starts) last season for the Bucs with just nine receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown. Perriman has finished with more than 500 receiving yards in a season just twice in his career. He has 145 career receptions for 2,343 yards and 16 TDs.

In a corresponding move to make room for Perriman, the Colts waived WR Tyler Adams

--Field Level Media