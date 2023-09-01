Colts try to regain footing in wake of another overhaul

Indianapolis Colts

2022 record: 4-12-1, third AFC South

Playoff picture: A playoff staple during the Peyton Manning era, the Colts have been to the postseason just twice in the past eight seasons.

Biggest Week 1 question: The question isn't whether Jonathan Taylor will suit up Week 1 — he will miss at least the first four weeks of the season after being placed on the physically unable to perform list (ankle). The more urgent point: Is his relationship with the Colts' front office toast? The team allowed Taylor to seek a trade but none materialized by its self-imposed deadline of Aug. 29. GM Chris Ballard said "relationships are repairable."

What's new: Shane Steichen is Indianapolis' first-year head coach after interim coach Jeff Saturday's eight-game audition to close 2022 ended with a 1-7 record. Anthony Richardson is Steichen's starting quarterback after being selected fourth overall in April's draft. It's a change of pace after trying Band-aids like Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan in recent years, but perhaps too far a swing in the other direction. Richardson started just 13 games at Florida.

They're gone: The Colts' departures weren't only at quarterback (Ryan, Nick Foles). Five starters from last year's defense have moved on, including second-leading tackler Bobby Okereke, No. 1 cornerback Stephon Gilmore and pass-rush specialist Yannick Ngakoue.

On the money: Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing leader, did not receive a contract extension offer entering the final year of his rookie contract. While fellow running backs Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley had to settle for one-year deals from the Raiders and Giants over the summer, tensions between Taylor and Indianapolis became inflamed as neither side budged. Indianapolis reportedly sought a first-round draft pick if it were to trade Taylor.

Get to know: Shaquille Leonard was a first-team All-Pro three times in his first four seasons in the league. A combination of back surgery recovery and a concussion limited him to three games in 2022. Some Colts fans were upset, but Leonard said the only selfish thing he did was try to play when he wasn't healthy, hindering his team.

Vegas says: As of Aug. 30, large majorities of the handle and the total tickets at BetMGM are on the Colts to fall short of 6.5 wins in Year 1 of the Steichen-Richardson era.