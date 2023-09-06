NFL

Commanders bring back WR Jamison Crowder

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 1, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) looks on during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Aug 1, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) looks on during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Image: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder rejoined Washington, signing with the Commanders' practice squad Wednesday.

Watch
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
August 31, 2023

He was a fourth-round pick by Washington in 2015 and could be in line to be activated on Sunday for the regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement

Terry McLaurin is not certain to be ready to go in Week 1 because of a toe injury.

Crowder, who can also return punts, played in Washington from 2015-18 and had three seasons with 59 or more catches before spending three seasons with the New York Jets and last year with the Buffalo Bills. He was limited to four games by injuries in 2022 and had six receptions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has 428 career catches for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns, including 14 TDs with Washington.

Crowder, 30, visited the Commanders on Tuesday before reaching an agreement.

—Field Level Media