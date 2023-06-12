The Washington Commanders called off their final day of organized team activities (OTAs) scheduled for Tuesday, with head coach Ron Rivera and his coordinators happy with how the spring went for their club

The Commanders instead will have meetings and a light workout Tuesday to conclude their offseason program. The team held a minicamp last week

Washington will reconvene for training camp next month, when Sam Howell will make his bid to be the 2023 starting quarterback. Veteran Jacoby Brissett remains in the mix for QB1.

The Commanders finished last in the NFC East last season with an 8-8-1 record. They haven't had a winning record since 2016 but did make the playoffs in 2020 with a 7-9 mark

Jack Del Rio is the defensive coordinator and Eric Bieniemy is entering his first season as offensive coordinator.

--Field Level Media