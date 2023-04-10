Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Commanders, D.C. settle ticket refund lawsuit

By
Field Level Media
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium.
Image: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwab reached a $625,000 settlement with the Washington Commanders to resolve a lawsuit related to the NFL team failing to return ticket deposits

The AG's office made the announcement on Monday with additional steps for the franchise to take to meet the approval of terms established by the settlement, but the Commanders and Pro-Football Inc. were granted "no admission of guilt of wrongdoing" in the matter

At least $200,000 in ticket deposits are due to be refunded, Schwab said.

While the Commanders are required to give public updates on the team's website regarding refunds to fans and the status of repayments, the settlement says "Defendant denies all of the District's allegations and claims, including that it has violated any consumer protection laws, including the CPPA. No part of this settlement, including its statements and commitments, shall constitute evidence of any liability, fault, or wrongdoing by Defendant.

Owner Dan Snyder is in the process of selling the franchise while wading through litigation related to alleged financial malfeasance and workplace conduct.

Formal bids to purchase the team are being submitted, with reports Snyder would only sell the team if the price reaches $6 billion.

--Field Level Media