Commanders edge Bengals 21-19, finish off perfect preseason

Washington Commanders safety Terrell Burgess (24) tackles Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) in the second quarter of the NFL preseason week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Landover, M.D., on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Jake Fromm and Jacoby Brissett combined to throw for 240 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Washington Commanders to a 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Landover, Md., on Saturday.

The Commanders also rushed for 150 yards to cap their preseason at 3-0.

Trevor Siemian was 14-for-23 for 133 yards and an interception for the Bengals (0-2-1). Reid Sinnett threw a touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson with 6:29 remaining, but Cincinnati missed the two-point conversion.

Fromm was 13 of 18 for 144 yards and two touchdowns while Brissett finished 10-for-15 passing for 96 yards and a TD. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 52 yards and Mitchell Tinsley caught three passes for 89 yards and a score.

Jake Browning finished 6-for-6 for 42 yards and a TD pass for the Bengals. Jackson finished with 56 yards receiving.

—Field Level Media