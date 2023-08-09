Commanders QB Sam Howell to start preseason opener vs. Browns

Second-year pro Sam Howell has been named the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback for Friday's road game against the Cleveland Browns

The team formally made the declaration on Wednesday, two days after releasing a depth chart displaying Howell as the first-team quarterback and veteran Jacoby Brissett listed as No. 2

Howell also has taken the bulk of the No. 1 repetitions during training camp and has impressed new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

"Sam's actually doing a hell of a job," Bieniemy said earlier this week. "I've seen the growth. You can see when he's confident, he's ... releasing that ball. It's a thing of beauty.

Howell was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft out of North Carolina

His lone appearance last season was in the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys when he completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown

Deshaun Watson said Wednesday that he will start at quarterback for the Browns

"Just kind of getting myself back into a routine to get ready for the season," Watson told reporters

