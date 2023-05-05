Commanders release C Chase Roullier

Center Chase Roullier was released by the Washington Commanders after six seasons with the franchise
Roullier missed 24 games due to injury the past two seasons but started 63 games in 69 total appearances.
Drafted in 2017, the 29-year-old Roullier ended the 2021 and 2022 seasons on injured reserve.
Washington planned for Friday's move by drafting Arkansas interior lineman Ricky Stromberg with the 97th overall pick even after signing free agent Nick Gates. Both blockers can play guard or center.
Releasing Roullier saves the team $4.32 million against the 2023 salary cap. He was a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming and signed a four-year extension in January 2021.
The Commanders haven't taken action with veteran guard Andrew Norwell, who could be a superfluous option given the sudden depth at his position
In addition to Stromberg and Gates, Chris Paul and Saahdiq Charles are competing to start at guard.
--Field Level Media