NFL

Commanders sign first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes

By
Field Level Media
May 12, 2023; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) participates in drills during Commanders rookie minicamp at Commanders Park.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes signed a four-year rookie deal worth $15.5 million on Friday

Forbes, who set a record with six Pick-6s at Mississippi State, was the 16th overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Signing a deal Friday puts Forbes in position to participate in the entirety of training camp with the Commanders

Head coach Ron Rivera said Forbes jumped off of game film with his ability to make plays and transition explosively to close on the ball.

Forbes ran a 4.35 40-yard dash with a 37.5-inch vertical but some pre-draft scouting reports knocked his weight -- 166 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine -- as a cause for concern about his durability in the pro ranks.

Rivera disagreed, calling Forbes the "total package" at cornerback.

--Field Level Media