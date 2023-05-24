Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers is sidelined indefinitely with an Achilles injury

Coach Ron Rivera said Rogers sustained the non-contact injury while running during an OTA session Tuesday.

NFL Network reported that an MRI confirmed an Achilles tear, and Rogers plans to have surgery next week.

"It's a blow," Rivera said Wednesday. "The young man really progressed well for us last year."

Rogers, 25, appeared in 11 games (three starts) and caught five passes for 64 yards last season.

He was undrafted in 2022 after playing five seasons of college football at UNLV (2017-19) and Ohio (2020-21).

The Commanders have tight ends Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges on the roster

--Field Level Media