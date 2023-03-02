Connor McDavid extends multi-goal streak as Oilers top Leafs

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist in the first period and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday.

McDavid has scored two goals in each of the past five games and has an NHL-leading 52 for the season.

Klim Kostin and former Maple Leaf Zach Hyman added a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who had lost their previous two games. Kailer Yamamoto also scored, and Stuart Skinner made 26 saves.

Mitchell Marner logged a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who had a three-game winning streak end. David Kampf also scored, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots for Toronto.

Edmonton led 3-1 after the first period.

McDavid shot home a rebound at 3:49 on a power play. Leon Draisaitl, who worked a give-and-go with McDavid, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins earned assists. Toronto's Jake McCabe, obtained in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, was off for slashing.

Kampf scored from the slot on a pass from Marner at 12:15.

McDavid put Edmonton up 2-1 at 13:53 on a shot from the left circle at the end of a rush following a neutral-zone turnover. Kostin and Hyman earned assists.

Hyman scored his 29th of the season at 18:05 from 24 feet with assists by Mattias Ekholm, obtained in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, and McDavid.

Yamamoto found the net at 8:46 of the second period, deflecting a shot by Cody Ceci. Darnell Nurse also picked up an assist.

Kostin scored his 10th goal, converting a backhand pass from Ryan McLeod at 17:12 of the second for a 5-1 edge. Warren Foegele also assisted.

Edmonton had a goal called back at 19:29 of the second when McDavid was assessed an interference penalty.

Edmonton had a 25-17 advantage in shots on goal after two periods.

With McDavid off, Marner scored at 1:08 of the third with assists from Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews.

Defensemen Luke Schenn and Erik Gustafsson, acquired by Toronto in trades on Tuesday, did not play on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media