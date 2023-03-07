Connor McDavid nets two more goals as Oilers nip Sabres

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Connor McDavid scored two goals, including the game-winner early in the third period, to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Derek Ryan also scored and Stuart Skinner made 37 saves for the Oilers, who have won three of their past four games.

Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres, who received 34 saves from Craig Anderson as they took their third loss in the past four games.

The Sabres tied the game 2-2 just 41 seconds into the third period. After receiving a pass from Casey Mittelstadt, Jacob Bryson got the puck to Cozens, who spun in a circle to create the space he needed to wrist a shot past Skinner.

However, the score didn't stay tied for long. Warren Foegele took a pass from Mattias Ekholm and pushed it ahead to McDavid, who wristed a shot into the top of the net for a 3-2 lead at the 3:23 mark of the third.

The Sabres outshot the Oilers 39-37.

It took McDavid less than eight minutes to continue the scoring surge in which he has 12 goals and 10 assists in the past eight games. He leads the league in goals (54) and assists (70).

After corralling Ryan McLeod's errant shot behind the goal, McDavid scored a wraparound goal to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead at the 7:21 mark of the first period. Cody Ceci also assisted.

The Sabres equalized on a power play a little more than two minutes later, when Jeff Skinner blasted a one-timer off a pass from Tage Thompson past Skinner at the 9:45 mark.

The Oilers regained the lead when Devin Shore centered a pass to Ryan, who wristed a shot past Anderson with 1:15 left in the second period. Darnell Nurse also received credit for an assist.

Edmonton concludes its four-game road trip with games against the Boston Bruins on Thursday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Buffalo visits the New York Islanders on Tuesday before hosting the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

--Field Level Media