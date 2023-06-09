Corbin Carroll homered twice, including a grand slam, and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks overpowered the slumping Detroit Tigers 11-6 on Friday night

Carroll's grand slam capped a seven-run seventh. Emmanuel Rivera had two hits, scored three runs and knocked in another, while Geraldo Perdomo supplied two hits and drove in two runs. Ketel Marte scored two runs and drove in another.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Jake Rogers homered twice for the Tigers, who have lost seven straight. Zack Short added two RBIs and Javier Baez chipped in a solo shot

Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen was charged with six runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Rivera led off the second inning with a single. A sacrifice moved him up, and Perdomo knocked him in with a single.

Detroit scored a run in the bottom of the inning when Kerry Carpenter singled, and Short knocked him in with a double. Short advanced to third on a groundout, but Kelly struck out the next two batters to leave him stranded.

The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the sixth. Nick Maton walked with one out and advanced to third on a Carpenter single. Short's sacrifice fly brought in Maton

Arizona regained the lead in the next inning. Christian Walker doubled to lead off the inning and Rivera followed with another double to bring him home. After a sacrifice, Jake McCarthy singled to score Rivera for a 4-2 lead. With two out, a single and catcher's interference loaded the bases. Marte drew a walk to force in another run.

Carroll then smacked a 2-2 fastball from Will Vest over the left-field wall to give the Diamondbacks a seven-run lead

The teams would exchange runs the rest of the way, with the Tigers getting two more in the bottom of the ninth

--Field Level Media