Corey Seager powers Rangers to sweep of Blue Jays

Corey Seager went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBIs as the visiting Texas Rangers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 9-2 on Thursday night to sweep a four-game series.

The Rangers (82-64) registered a sixth consecutive victory and moved one game ahead of the Mariners (81-65) in the race for the second American League wild card. The Blue Jays (80-67) fell 1 1/2 games behind Seattle.

Advertisement

Jonah Heim added a solo home run for the Rangers to finish with eight RBIs in the series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run home run for the Blue Jays, who are 3-4 on their 10-game homestand.

Advertisement Advertisement

Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman (11-9) allowed four runs, six hits and six walks with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Texas right-hander Nathan Eovaldi gave up two runs, three hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Advertisement

Cody Bradford (4-1) replaced Eovaldi and allowed a walk and a hit while fanning four in 2 2/3 innings.

Seager opened the scoring with his 31st homer of the season, a drive to right-center with one out in the first.

Advertisement

Bo Bichette singled with one out in the home first, and Guerrero hit a blast to the second level in the left for his 22nd homer of the season and a 2-1 Toronto lead.

Texas regained the advantage in the second on Ezequiel Duran's bunt single, Marcus Semien's walk and Seager's two-run double to left that popped out of the glove of Whit Merrifield as he went into the wall.

Advertisement

Heim hit a two-out blast to center with two outs in the third, his 17th homer of the season, for a 4-2 lead.

Duran started the eighth with a double against Toronto reliever Trevor Richards, and Evan Carter walked. Semien followed with an RBI double.

Advertisement

After an intentional walk to Seager, Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run single. Pinch hitter Leody Taveras loaded the bases with a bunt single against Yimi Garcia, and Robbie Grossman walked, forcing in a run. One out later, Josh H. Smith hit a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.

Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver left after fouling a ball off his foot in the fourth inning.

Advertisement

Toronto reinstated third baseman Matt Chapman (sprained right middle finger) from the injured list and optioned outfielder Nathan Lukes to Triple-A Buffalo. Chapman went 0-for-3 with a walk in his first game since Aug. 27.

—Field Level Media