Corey Seager homered and drove in four runs and four pitchers combined on a shutout as the visiting Texas Rangers blanked the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Monday afternoon

Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) gave up four hits and three walks in five innings. Brock Burke pitched one inning of relief, Jonathan Hernandez took care of the seventh and eighth, and Jose Leclerc finished it off against Detrot, which totaled five hits.

Eovaldi has won six of his last eight starts.

Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a ninth-inning single. Leody Taveras added three hits and scored a run.

Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (3-4) was charged with five runs and five hits in six-plus innings.

Josh Jung hit a one-out single in the top of the second inning, but Boyd picked him off.

Detroit loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but came up empty. Spencer Torkelson and Nick Maton drew walks, and Akil Baddoo reached on an infield hit. Torkelson was thrown out at home on a fielder's choice and Andy Ibanez then bounced into a double play.

Texas had a threat in the next inning when Taveras smacked a one-out double. A long fly ball advanced him, but Semien then grounded out.

Zach McKinstry and Riley Greene singled in the bottom of the inning to put runners on the corners with two outs. Torkelson was then retired on a groundout.

Texas had two more baserunners in the fourth when Nathaniel Lowe reached on an infield hit and Jung walked with two outs. Jonah Heim popped out to the shortstop to end that threat.

Boyd couldn't escape damage in the fifth. He issued walks to Robbie Grossman and Semien before Seager blasted a two-out homer to right center. Seager's fifth homer gave Texas a 3-0 advantage.

Texas added two runs in the seventh. Grossman walked and Taveras singled, ending Boyd's day. Travis Jankowski's single off Mason Englert loaded the bases. Semien's sacrifice fly knocked in Grossman and Seager's single plated Taveras.

Detroit left two more runners stranded in the eighth.

--Field Level Media