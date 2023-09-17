Cowboys blow past Aaron Rodgers-less Jets 30-10

Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes and Brandon Aubrey kicked five field goals as the Dallas Cowboys blew out a New York team for the second straight week with a 30-10 thrashing of the Jets on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott completed 31 of 38 passes for 255 yards in an efficient effort as Dallas improved to 2-0. After a 40-0 blowout of the Giants in Week 1, the Cowboys were more workmanlike but just as good against a Jets team playing without quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles).

Advertisement

Zach Wilson hit on 12 of 27 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for New York (1-1). His highlight was a 68-yard pass-and-run connection with Garrett Wilson at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter, the first touchdown scored against Dallas in six quarters.

The Jets' momentum didn't last long. Prescott hit Luke Schoonmaker on a 1-yard scoring strike to cap a drive of more than five minutes, and Tony Pollard's 2-point conversion run gave the Cowboys an 18-7 lead.

Advertisement Advertisement

Austin Seibert's 34-yard field goal for the Jets with four seconds remaining made it 18-10 at the half.

Dallas pulled away in the second half behind Aubrey, who nailed field goals of 21, 55, 26 and 30 yards to go along with the 35-yarder he made in the second quarter. He became the first Cowboy to make five field goals in a game since Dan Bailey did it in 2013.

Advertisement

Prescott got Dallas off to a fast start by finding Jake Ferguson for a 4-yard touchdown pass at the 9:19 mark of the first quarter, polishing off a 12-play, 75-yard drive. Prescott went 5-for-5 for 41 yards on the march, including a 25-yard connection with CeeDee Lamb. That was the start of a huge day for Lamb, who caught 11 passes on 13 targets for 143 yards.

The Cowboys became the third team since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to open a season by scoring at least 70 points in their first two games while holding opponents to 10 or fewer.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media