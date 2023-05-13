Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy oversaw the team's three-day rookie minicamp on a virtual basis after undergoing a back procedure

The three-day camp concluded Saturday with on-field work that lasted a bit more than an hour. McCarthy underwent the procedure last week.

"He's been on Zoom calls with us," linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, a third-round pick, told reporters Saturday. "We know what he's going through and that he's going to be back soon. He's definitely been there, welcomed us like we were a vet."

It isn't known when McCarthy will return to handling his duties in person.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said everything went well despite the head man not being on scene.

"It's easy because Mike is always so clear and, 'Hey, this is what we're going to do,' so we had a real vision for what we wanted to get accomplished this weekend with these guys," said Quinn, former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for five-plus seasons.

"It's mainly just taking those first steps and I think Mike would agree let's not miss one step of their development and see what we have and how we communicate and testing them and seeing where we are at.

"And then we'll begin with Mike and everybody else here this (next) week of merging everybody together. So if there was a time to miss for him, there's never a time he would feel comfortable but we all know we got his back and we'll get him back soon."

Rookies and veterans both take part in the next phase of offseason workouts, beginning Monday. Organized team activities will follow with minicamp slated to be held June 6-8.

Quinn served as Dallas' head coach for a 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 of the 2021 season when McCarthy was sidelined due to a positive test for COVID-19.

McCarthy is entering his fourth season with the Cowboys. He has a 30-20 regular-season record and is 1-2 in the playoffs

--Field Level Media