NFL

Cowboys DE Sam Williams faces drug, weapon charges

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) in game action in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium.
Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) in game action in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&amp;T Stadium.
Image: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is facing drug and weapons charges after a weekend arrest.

Watch
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team would trade a first round pick for Jonathan Taylor? | Agree to Disagree
an hour ago
How a Coffee Brand Scaled Up Its Business & Partnered With The NBA | Securing the Bag: Part 2
August 15, 2023

Police arrested him on Sunday in Frisco, Texas, where the Cowboys have their team headquarters.

Advertisement

Williams, 24, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Frisco police.

The team told ESPN it is aware of the situation but declined to comment. Williams practiced on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Williams was a second-round pick by Dallas in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games as a rookie, logging 22 tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Last December, Williams was cited for reckless driving after totaling his car near the team's practice facility.

—Field Level Media