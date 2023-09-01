Cowboys embrace pressure to catch Philly in East

2022 record: 12-5, second NFC East

Playoff picture: The Cowboys made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2006-07. Even a few performances owner Jerry Jones called disappointments didn't stop Dallas from winning 12 games and pushing the Philadelphia Eagles for the division title.

Biggest Week 1 question: What can the Cowboys do for an encore? Dallas has star power on either side of the ball and quarterback Dak Prescott promises a strong start, dismissing lingering worries that he's become INT-happy.

What's new: Franchise-tagged RB Tony Pollard is the No. 1 ballcarrier for the Cowboys in 2023. He's returning from a broken leg but should be full speed. Longtime starter Ezekiel Elliott was released but newcomers and veterans expected to play significant roles include CB Stephon Gilmore, WR Brandin Cooks and RB Ronald Jones. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was let go and head coach Mike McCarthy plans to call plays this season. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviewed for multiple head-coaching vacancies but is back for his third season.

They're gone: Elliott was cut and TE Dalton Schultz moved on for more money with the Houston Texans. He was second on the team to CeeDee Lamb with 57 receptions and five TD catches in 2022, but Prescott identified former Schultz understudy Jake Ferguson as the team's potential breakout player.

On the money: Training camp began with a standoff between the Cowboys and six-time All-Pro RG Zack Martin, who at 32 was miffed at being ninth at the position in salary for this season. Though a contract tweak brought peace, the Cowboys have looming talks with edge Micah Parsons, RT Terence Steele and Pollard imply a slew of difficult decisions are dead ahead.

Get to know: First-round pick Mazi Smith can benchpress a Prius and was coveted for his ability to fit in the Cowboys' run defense immediately. At 337 pounds, he'll be the boulder at the center of Dallas' varied scheme that relies on high heat from Parsons (26.5 total sacks the past two seasons).

Smith's college teammate, Luke Schoonmaker was drafted 32 picks later and steps into an unclear role on offense as a pass-catching tight end as part of a deep group at the position.

Vegas says: BetMGM set the 2023 win total for the Cowboys at 9.5. Of note, Dallas is on the road for three of its final four games.

