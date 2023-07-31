Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Cowboys RB Ronald Jones suspended 2 games

By
Field Level Media
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones (left) and defensive end Ben Banogu wear Guardian helmet caps during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances

Jones, 25, will miss the Cowboys' games against the New York Giants and New York Jets. He'll be allowed to return to the Cowboys' active roster on Sept. 18 ahead of their Week 3 game at Arizona

The Cowboys signed Jones to a one-year contract in March. He played last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones finished with 17 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown in six games (zero starts)

Jones is third on the Cowboys' depth chart at RB behind Tony Pollard and Malik Davis

Selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Jones has 505 carries for 2,244 yards and 19 touchdowns in 61 career games (25 starts) with the Buccaneers and Chiefs. He also has 77 catches for 593 yards and a score

