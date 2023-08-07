Cowboys release struggling K Tristan Vizcaino

The Dallas Cowboys released struggling kicker Tristan Vizcaino, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Monday

His exit leaves former soccer player Brandon Aubrey as the only kicker on the 90-man roster at training camp in Oxnard, Calif

Vizcaino, 27, missed four straight kicks during the Cowboys' most recent practice on Saturday. He made 22 of 35 attempts across eight padded practices, according to ESPN

Vizcaino has made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts and 15 of 20 extra points in 10 career NFL games with the San Francisco 49ers (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2021), Arizona Cardinals (2022) and New England Patriots (2022)

Aubrey, 28, played four years of college soccer as a defender at Notre Dame and was a first-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC

Aubrey signed with the Cowboys after playing for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions this spring. He has made 26 of 35 attempts so far in camp, per ESPN

Dallas has not expressed an interest in adding a veteran to the competition. Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby are both available

Brett Maher set a Cowboys record with 137 points last season but was not re-signed after missing five PATs during the postseason

--Field Level Medi