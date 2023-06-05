The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Monday after he was arrested in Miami over the weekend for driving with a suspended license

Callaway, 26, has not caught a pass in an NFL game since December 2020.

After two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Miami Dolphins, Callaway spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad before signing with the Cowboys' practice squad in November 2022. He signed a reserve/futures contract the following January in an effort to make the team this fall

Advertisement

The Browns picked Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He made 11 starts as a rookie and caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns. Then he appeared in nine games over the next two seasons and added just 10 more catches for 109 yards in that span.

The Cowboys also signed wide receiver Tyron Johnson after he worked out for the team Monday. Johnson has played for the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans over the past three seasons and has 23 career catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns in 26 games

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media