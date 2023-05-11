Tight end Luke Schoonmaker agreed to terms on a four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, his representation said over social media on Thursday

JL Sports announced the move involving Schoonmaker, who was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan

Schoonmaker caught 35 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last season with the Wolverines. A sprained shoulder limited him in the final month of the season.

He had one reception for 32 yards in the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU.

League coaches named Schoonmaker a third-team All-Big Ten pick in 2022. He was honorable mention in 2021.

--Field Level Media