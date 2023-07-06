Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Cowboys sign USFL K Brandon Aubrey

By
Field Level Media
Apr 15, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Birmingham Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey (10) kicks a long field goal against the New Jersey Generals during the second half of a USFL football game at Protective Stadium.
Image: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Image: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey signed with the Dallas Cowboys

He'll attempt to make the jump from the Birmingham Stallions to the NFL, vying for the job with Tristan Vizcaino in what appears to be a wide-open competition during training camp in Oxnard, Calif., later this month.

Last season ended with the Cowboys and Brett Maher at odds over five missed extra points in the playoffs, and he didn't return

Vizcaino played collegiately at Washington and has played in 10 career games for four NFL teams since 2020 with 11 made field goals in 12 attempts.

Aubrey, 28, made 14 of 15 field goal attempts and all 35 extra points for the Stallions in the USFL last season, one season after being named All-USFL at the position.

A soccer player at Notre Dame who earned first-team All-ACC honors as a defender, he was the 21st overall pick in the MLS draft by Toronto FC in 2017. Toronto released him following the 2017 season.

--Field Level Media