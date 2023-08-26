Cowboys thump Raiders behind Will Grier’s 4 TDs

Will Grier threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night at Arlington, Texas.

Grier, the odd man in the Cowboys' quarterback room after the Trey Lance trade, played the entire game. He completed 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards and didn't throw an interception. He rushed 10 times for another 53 yards.

Advertisement

Tyron Johnson led the Cowboys (1-2) with 90 yards receiving.

Daniel Carlson connected on all three field-goal attempts — including a 62-yarder — for the Raiders, who finish their preseason 2-1. Damien Williams rushed for 54 yards on six carries and scored the lone Las Vegas TD.

Advertisement Advertisement

Aiden O'Conell threw for 178 yards for the Raiders. Kristian Wilkerson caught 10 passes for 122 yards on 13 targets.

—Field Level Media