Coyotes acquire D Sean Durzi from Kings

The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenseman Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick

Durzi, 24, was a second-round pick of Toronto in the 2018 draft but played the past two seasons with the Kings after going to L.A. in a January 2019 trade

"Sean is a reliable two-way defenseman who has good vision and contributes offensively," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a release. "He will be a very good addition to our blue line and we look forward to having him on our roster this season.

Durzi played in 72 games for the Kings in 2022-23 and registered 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) and 50 penalty minutes. He shared the lead in goals among Los Angeles defensemen and ranked second in both assists and points among the club's blueliners

He has 65 points (12 goals, 53 assists) in 136 career games.

