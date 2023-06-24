Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Coyotes acquire D Sean Durzi from Kings

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 25, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN;Los Angeles Kings defensemen Sean Durzi (50) skates against the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.
Apr 25, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN;Los Angeles Kings defensemen Sean Durzi (50) skates against the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.
Image: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenseman Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick

Watch
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 1:32PM
Should the Yankees send Anthony Volpe down to AAA?
Wednesday 3:01PM

Durzi, 24, was a second-round pick of Toronto in the 2018 draft but played the past two seasons with the Kings after going to L.A. in a January 2019 trade

Advertisement

"Sean is a reliable two-way defenseman who has good vision and contributes offensively," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a release. "He will be a very good addition to our blue line and we look forward to having him on our roster this season.

Durzi played in 72 games for the Kings in 2022-23 and registered 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) and 50 penalty minutes. He shared the lead in goals among Los Angeles defensemen and ranked second in both assists and points among the club's blueliners

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has 65 points (12 goals, 53 assists) in 136 career games.

--Field Level Media