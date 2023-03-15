Coyotes clip Flames in OT for 4th straight home win

Clayton Keller scored twice and Travis Boyd scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in Tempe, Ariz.

Matias Maccelli also scored and assisted the game-winner, while Barrett Hayton and Juuso Valimaki both collected two assists for the Coyotes, who will miss the playoffs but are on a 4-0-2 run and have won four consecutive home games.

Goaltender Connor Ingram made 42 saves, including a pair of clutch stops in the final seconds of the third period.

Mikael Backlund, Walker Duehr and Jonathan Huberdeau scored goals for the Flames, who are five points out of a playoff spot. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 shots.

Boyd pounced on a rebound to net his 12th goal of the season at 3:10 of overtime to finish a back-and-forth affair that saw three leads disappear.

Arizona has a 7-11 record in extra-time games, while the Flames have a disappointing 6-14 mark in overtime and shootout finishes.

Backlund opened the scoring at the 8:14 mark of the first period for his 16th goal of the season, however, Keller replied 68 seconds later when he redirected Hayton's pass as he drove to the net.

Maccelli put the hosts ahead 55 seconds into the second period when he buried his own rebound on a rush for his sixth goal of the campaign, but Duehr replied at 2:03 with his fourth of the season.

Keller netted his second goal of the night 2:01 into the third period when he wisely elected to shoot on a short-handed rush for his 31st marker of the season, becoming the first Coyotes player since the 2011-12 campaign to reach 30 goals.

Keller has netted six goals to along with six assists in a six-game point streak, while Hayton has recorded three goals and seven assists in a five-game run.

The Flames evened the score once more when Huberdeau deflected Troy Stecher's point shot with 5:01 remaining in regulation for his 14th goal of the season.

--Field Level Media